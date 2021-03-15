Meghan demands ‘evidence’ of bully claims

Meghan Markle has reportedly demanded to see any of the documents, emails, and text messages related to the bullying complaints lodged against her.

The Duchess of Sussex has "written to request the evidence" included in the Buckingham Palace probe into the allegations, a senior royal source has claimed.

Meghan is assembling her defence to squash the "calculated smear campaign based on misleading and harmful misinformation", the UK's Mail on Sunday reports.

RELATED: Prince Harry failed Meghan by not sharing the reality of royal life

RELATED: Queen breaks silence after Oprah interview

It comes after Buckingham Palace reportedly decided to bring in a third-party law firm to conduct the investigation into bullying claims made by both current and former royal aides.

The allegations came to light when an email from the Sussexes former press secretary sent in October 2018 was leaked to The Times newspaper.

Jason Knauf said: "I am very concerned that the Duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year. The treatment of (omitted) was totally unacceptable.

"The Duchess seems intent on always having someone in her sights. She is bullying (omitted) and seeking to undermine her confidence.

"We have had report after report from people who have witnessed unacceptable behaviour towards (omitted)."

It was forwarded onto Prince Williams's private secretary Simon Case after Knauf had discussed the matter with the palace's head of HR, Samantha Carruthers.

Knauf claimed that Carruthers was united in his stance, and "agreed with me on all counts that the situation was very serious" although he "remained concerned that nothing will be done".

However, the complaint was not pursued by the HR department.

RELATED: Meghan 'flew into rage over blankets'

Two senior members of staff came forward in February this year, alleging that they had been bullied by Meghan.

One former employee claimed they were personally "humiliated" by the 39-year-old, while two other employees alleged they were bullied by her.

The claims include Meghan becoming upset at being given only a wing of Admiralty House, the Australian Governor General's official Sydney residence during the couple's 2018 Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji Toyr, rather than the whole property.

On another occasion she is claimed lost her temper with an assistant and a hot drink was knocked over.

Meghan has continuously denied the claims and is believed to have written to the palace to request her and Prince Harry's involvement in the inquiry.

However, the Sussexes are not expected to be included in the examination, that royal officials are believed to be keen to keep under wraps.

Insiders claim they are determined it should "not be played out in public" to ensure all those involved can "feel comfortable".

A Palace spokesman said: "Our commitment to look into the circumstances around the allegations from former staff of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex is being taken forward but we will not be providing a public commentary on it."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

Originally published as Meghan demands 'evidence' of bully claims