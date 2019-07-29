Menu
Meghan Markle has guest edited the September issue of British Vogue
News

Meghan guest edits British Vogue

29th Jul 2019 8:13 AM

MEGHAN, wife of Prince Harry, has chosen to feature 15 women she considers 'Forces for change' on the cover of the September issue of British Vogue that she guest edited.

The Duchess of Sussex, who gave birth to her first child in May, spent seven months working with British Vogue's Editor-in-Chief Edward Enninful on the issue.

The former actress, 37, said in a statement she had sought to steer the focus of the September issue - usually the year's most read - to "the values, causes and people making impact in the world today".

The cover of the magazine, which will be available on August 2, features names like teenage climate change campaigner Greta Thunberg, New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Arden, boxer Ramla Ali and actress and women's rights advocate Salma Hayek Pinault.

Author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward, and model and former refugee Adut Akech are among others featured in a list that also includes mental health and diversity campaigners.

"I hope readers feel as inspired as I do, by the 'Forces for Change' they'll find within these pages," Meghan said in the statement.

The issue also features a "candid conversation" between Meghan and former US first lady Michelle Obama, and an interview with veteran primatologist Jane Goodall.

fashion meghan markle royal family vogue

