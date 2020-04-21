Meghan makes long-awaited TV appearance

Meghan Markle has made her first TV appearance since making her much-publicised departure from the royal family with Prince Harry.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke out in a prerecorded interview on Good Morning America on Monday about the new Disney documentary Elephant, which she narrates.

She filmed the interview months ago, and it was not a sit-down with GMA, as a rep clarified to the NY Post on Sunday.

Duchess Meghan Markle talks about Disneynature film 'Elephant' in exclusive 1st look that features an interview with producers from last summer. https://t.co/mzu6P496cg pic.twitter.com/F3eaXQuAne — Good Morning America (@GMA) April 20, 2020

During the segment, Meghan, 38, looked casual in a white shirt and loose, long hair as she said: "I'm really grateful to have the opportunity to be a part of bringing the story of elephants to life.

"I've been very lucky to be able to have hands-on experience with elephants in their natural habitat. When you spend time connecting with them and the other wildlife, you really understand we have a role to play in their preservation and safety."

The former Suits actress, who's a keen animal activist alongside her husband, added, "I hope that when people see this film they realise how connected we all are, and if we had more of an awareness about the obstacles we're facing, I think we'd take care of each other, this planet and animals in a very different way."

Meghan and Harry, 35, officially left royal life on March 31 and, with baby son Archie, are now living in Los Angeles, where last week they were seen delivering food to the needy around the city amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Meghan and Harry, pictured here in London before their royal exit, recently relocated to LA. Picture: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

They've been supporting the local charity Project Angel Food, and a source told Page Six they had quietly made a few visits around LA.

The source said: "They've actually volunteered a few times. What's so lovely is that the organisation has now seen an uptick in donations, many of which people have been making in honour of (their) baby, Archie's, first birthday on May 6. This makes Meghan and Harry so happy as it's something so meaningful for his birthday that they will otherwise have to spend in lockdown."

