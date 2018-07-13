Meghan accused of breaking royal protocol

MEGHAN Markle has been accused of breaking royal protocol during a conversation with officials in Ireland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are currently on their first overseas trip as a married couple, were attending a function at the British Ambassador's residence on Tuesday when she allegedly broke a golden rule of royalty: stay out of politics.

According to Irish senator Catherine Noone, who was one of the key figures in the country's recent push to legalise abortion, Meghan told her that she was "pleased" the referendum had been a success.

In a tweet - which has since been deleted - Noone wrote: "A pleasure to meet Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex at the British Ambassador's residence this evening. The Duchess and I had a chat about the recent referendum - she watched with interest and was pleased with the result."

She later posted an edited version of her earlier tweet, writing simply: "A pleasure to meet Prince Harry & the Duchess of Sussex at the British Ambassador's Residence this evening."

When other users called her out on it, Noone responded that she deleted it "because it was unintentionally misleading - the Duchess was not in anyway political."

During their whirlwind two-day visit, the royal couple also visited the headquarters of the Gaelic Athletic Association, the Trinity College in Dublin, the Famine Memorial and the Irish Emigration Museum.