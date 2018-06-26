Menu
The royals looked happy and relaxed. (AP Photo/Tim Ireland)
Celebrity

Meghan Markle’s surprise award nomination

by Elana Fishman, New York Post
26th Jun 2018 9:16 AM

KENSINGTON Palace had better make room for a surfboard.

Meghan Markle has been nominated for the Choice Style Icon award at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards, making her the first royal to ever be considered for an honour at FOX's annual ceremony, reports the New York Post.

The Duchess of Sussex, who wed Prince Harry in May, is up against Blake Lively, Harry Styles, Chadwick Boseman, Zendaya and Migos for the surfboard trophy.

Meghan Markle has been nominated for a Teen Choice Award.
To say that the public pays attention to Markle's fashion choices would be a gross understatement.

Her wedding dress spawned its own news cycle, and she's been both celebrated and criticised for breaking royal protocol with her outfits.

Most items Markle wears immediately sell out, which likely explains Stella McCartney's recent decision to sell replicas of the gown she designed for the Duchess' wedding reception.

Markle is highly unlikely to attend this year's Teen Choice Awards, which will be held on August 12 at The Forum in Inglewood, California. Still, fans of her style can vote for the royal on the Teen Choice 2018 website.

This story first appeared in the New York Post.

