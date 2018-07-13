Menu
Meghan and Harry visit Ireland
Celebrity

Meghan reveals what she misses about her old life

13th Jul 2018 7:55 AM

MEGHAN Markle is settling into her new life as the Duchess of Sussex, but the California native is still struggling with leaving her old life behind.

While visiting Ireland with her new husband, Prince Harry, Meghan stopped to talk to members of the public after visiting the Irish Emigration Museum in Dublin.

One Meghan fan told the former actor she misses Suits.

The 36-year-old starred on the series before retiring from Hollywood when she became a member of the royal family.

"I'm a fan of Suits and I said to her that I miss it and she said 'so do I,'" Fiona Moore told the Daily Mail of meeting Meghan during her Ireland visit.

Moore noted that Meghan appeared "very relaxed and was joking and laughing".

Meghan played paralegal-turned-lawyer Rachel Zane on the hit series for seven seasons. At the end of season seven, Meghan's character wed Patrick Adams' character Mike Ross.

 

Both Suits stars left the show after season seven. Picture: Shane Mahood/USA Network
Both Suits stars left the show after season seven. Picture: Shane Mahood/USA Network

In addition to her new role on the royal circuit, parenthood may soon be in the cards for Markle, 36, and husband Prince Harry, 33.

A woman in Dublin on Wednesday asked Harry when the newlyweds would add to their family.

"My husband also has red hair and he gave me five children - when are you and Meghan going to get going," Elaine Adam-Stewart said. "He laughed and said, 'Five children? Too many.'"

 

Parts of this story appeared in NY Post and Fox News and are republished here with permission.

duchess of sussex meghan markle prince harry royal wedding 2018

