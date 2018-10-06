Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Meghan’s role in her first tour will be different from other royal wives
Meghan’s role in her first tour will be different from other royal wives
Celebrity

Meghan’s bold move during Aussie tour

by Hannah Paine
6th Oct 2018 9:19 AM

AT first glance Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's tour schedule looks like any other royal trip.

But upon closer inspection, the Duchess of Sussex's role will be different from previous visits, with the actor taking on not one but two solo engagements during the couple's visit to Fiji.

Meghan will attend a morning tea by herself celebrating women's organisations at the British High Commissioner's Residence.

Meghan’s visit to Fiji will include two solo engagements. Picture: Gareth Fuller
Meghan’s visit to Fiji will include two solo engagements. Picture: Gareth Fuller

The 37 year old will also venture solo to visit female stallholders at Suva market who are involved in UN Women program Markets for Change.

In another surprise move, both Meghan and Harry will give speeches during a visit to the University of the South Pacific.

According to a palace source, it's hoped Meghan's front and centre role at engagements in Fiji will inspire change in the island nation.

"Fiji asked the Duchess to do those events. There's a movement in Fiji to encourage women to move away from the stereotypical roles of cooking and looking after children," the palace insider told Hello! magazine.

Meghan's engagements were decided upon by the host countries and took into account the former Suits star's strengths and interests.

"She's a very confident speaker. When the Duchess launched (Grenfell cookbook) Together she spoke confidently, and off the cuff. It's only natural at some of the events she's doing by herself that she would want to speak," the source said.

Meghan’s penchant for speeches contrasts with Kate, who has admitted she hates public speaking. Picture: Chris Jackson
Meghan’s penchant for speeches contrasts with Kate, who has admitted she hates public speaking. Picture: Chris Jackson

Meghan's more hands on role during the royal tour contrasts with Kate Middleton, who didn't give her first public speech until almost a year after her marriage to Prince William.

The Duchess of Cambridge has admitted she finds public speaking "nerve-racking" and is rarely heard talking in public.

A proud feminist, in 2015 Meghan gave a speech at the United Nations headquarters in New York for the UN Women's annual conference.

 

Meghan Markle Inspiring Speech to women at the United Nations in 2015. Picture: Supplied
Meghan Markle Inspiring Speech to women at the United Nations in 2015. Picture: Supplied

 

DAY-BY-DAY BREAKDOWN

Tuesday October 16: Sydney, Australia

Wednesday October 17: Dubbo, Australia

Thursday October 18: Melbourne, Australia

Friday October 19: Sydney, Australia

Saturday October 20: Sydney, Australia

Sunday October 21: Sydney, Australia

Monday October 22: Fraser Island, Australia

Tuesday October 23: Suva, Fiji

Wednesday October 24: Suva, Fiji

Thursday October 25: Nadi, Fiji and Nuku'alofa, Tonga

Friday October 26: Nuku'alofa, Tonga and Sydney, Australia

Saturday October 27: Sydney, Australia

Sunday October 28: Wellington, New Zealand

Monday October 29: Wellington and Abel Tasman, New Zealand

Tuesday October 30: Auckland, New Zealand

Wednesday October 31: Rotorua, New Zealand

Related Items

aussie tour meghan markle royal family

Top Stories

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    Are you the kind of neighbour you'd like to have next door?

    News If you notice something that doesn't seem right, do you report it, or just go inside and tell someone "that was weird"?

    • 6th Oct 2018 10:44 AM
    Councillor pleas with gardeners not to boycott Tropicana

    premium_icon Councillor pleas with gardeners not to boycott Tropicana

    News What's become so controversial about this favourite local event?

    • 6th Oct 2018 10:54 AM
    Mother of eight twice jailed for trafficking drugs

    premium_icon Mother of eight twice jailed for trafficking drugs

    Crime She was on a suspended sentence the second time

    FOX FILES: Check out our hottest gossip!

    premium_icon FOX FILES: Check out our hottest gossip!

    News Here are our top topics of the week

    Local Partners