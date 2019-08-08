Meghan Markle’s former LA home up for grabs

Take a look inside Meghan Markle's Former Los Angeles home. Picture: Realtor.com

Meghan Markle may be living as royalty with Prince Harry and baby Archie, but just a few years ago, she was living a whole different life.

A California-cool colonial house in Los Angeles that the Duchess of Sussex lived in once upon a time is now up for grabs for $AUD 2.68 million.

The four-bedroom, three-bath residence in the posh LA neighbourhood of Hancock Park hit the market last week for just under $USD 2 million, which Duchess Meghan called home for a time before relocating to Toronto full time to film "Suits", according to Fox News.

Reports differ as to whether or not the former actor and her ex-husband Trevor Engleson actually owned the home, with TMZ claiming that the former couple owned the unit, while The New York Observer alleging that they rented it.

Markle and producer Engleson wed in 2011 after dating for seven years. They divorced in 2013.

The 185 sqm property has a bright, airy home with a stylish, relaxed aesthetic reminiscent of the royal's now-shuttered lifestyle blog "The Tig."

The home, located in Hancock Park, may not be as well-known outside LA as Beverly Hills, but the tree-shaded area and historic homes are "uber-pricey, and it's difficult to get into anything under $US 2 million," Coldwell Banker Vanguard Realty agent Cara Ameer told Realtor.

Notable features include a spacious open-floor plan on the first level, a living room fireplace, stainless steel kitchen appliances and remodelled bathrooms, plus an outdoor dining area in the backyard.

A move back to the US is not out of the question for the royal couple, with reports that Markle and Prince Harry are said to be considering a move back to be closer to Markle's mom, Doria Ragland.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were recently criticised for spending at least $3 million in taxpayer dollars to refurbish their Frogmore Cottage home in Windsor before the birth of their first child, baby Archie Harrison.

This story was originally reported by Fox News and was republished with permission.

Originally published as Meghan Markle's former LA home up for grabs

