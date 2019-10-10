Menu
Mel Gibson at The Fish Factory at Morningside today with owner Chris Savva.
Mel Gibson spotted dining in Brisbane

by Brian Bennion
10th Oct 2019 4:22 PM
OUR own Hollywood superstar Mel Gibson has been spotted in Brisbane dining at Morningside's The Fish Factory.

Owner Chris Savva grabbed a quick photo with the superstar who was having lunch with some "business associates".

The Aussie legend has been rumoured to be filming his next big hit on the Gold Coast - a World War II film.

Rumours surfaced mid last year that Gibson toured the Village Roadshow Studios at Oxenford and was spotted meeting with Screen Queensland executives in Brisbane in June last year.

Mark Wahlberg has also said he was to star in Gibson's movie to be shot in Queensland.

Mr Savva said he was shocked to see Gibson in suburban Morningside.

"We've had our fare share of sport stars like Mal Meninga and Sam Thaiday, but not the likes of Mel Gibson here in Morningside.

"You don't get a superstar, a legend in a bistro. He was really approachable. I'm a big fan. I was stunned to have him dining here. It was pretty special.

"He was meeting with some associates over lunch. I don't know why he is in Brisbane."

He said Gibson was in no hurry, enjoying the seafood restaurant from noon to 1.30pm.

