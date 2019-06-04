Menu
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump leave after a tour of Westminster Abbey in London. Picture: AP Photo/Matt Dunham
Fashion & Beauty

Melania’s fashion tribute to Diana

by Staff writers
4th Jun 2019 10:00 AM

First Lady Melania Trump has arrived in the UK with her husband, US President Donald Trump for a three-day state visit.

Mrs Trump cut an elegant figure in a crisply tailored Dolce & Gabbana dress and a matching broadbrimmed Hervé Pierre hat and navy Manolo Blahnik shoes.

But there was something special about the white and navy ensemble that had royal observers drawing comparisons between Melania and Princess Diana.

 

Diana Princess of Wales with Prince Harry at the VJ Day ceremony in 1995. Picture: Supplied
It is not known whether Mrs Trump, 49, chose the outfit she wore to lunch at Buckingham Palace to pay tribute to a similar design worn by Princess Diana on the 50th anniversary of VJ Day in 1995.

Princess Diana wore several immaculate outfits in white and navy throughout the 1980s and '90s.

 

Perhaps Melania Trump was inspired by Audrey Hepburn in My Fair Lady. Picture: Supplied
Other royal watchers noted that Mrs Trump's fashion inspiration may have been inspired by two other "English roses:" Audrey Hepburn's character of Eliza Dolittle in My Fair Lady; and Kate Winslet's character of Rose from Titanic.

 

Queen Elizabeth II, US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump at Buckingham Palace on June 3, 2019 in London. Picture: Ian Vogler/Getty Images
The Trumps enjoyed lunch with the Queen at Buckingham Palace after a welcome to mark the official start of their three-day state visit.

The President and Mrs Trump were greeted outside the palace by Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall.

Camilla was perfectly co-ordinated with Mrs Trump in a chic white dress with At-line skirt and three-quarter-length sleeves complemented by two-tone tan shoes.

 

Melania Trump’s outfit complemented that of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Picture: Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP
It is not certain why the women chose to wear white - in celebration of summer or perhaps in acknowledgment of the suffragettes, perhaps, as was seen with Hillary Clinton and the woken in Congress who donned white for Mr Trump's State of theUnion address.

The Queen wore a turquoise suit dress with a floral print beneath.

