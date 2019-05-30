See inside the newest selfie attraction

A MAGICAL wonderland in a secret area of Robina Town Centre will finally come alive today.

For months artists have been working behind closed doors near The Kitchens to create an immersive 3D "trick-art" gallery.

The 1400 square metre gallery, to be unveiled today, boasts more than 80 artworks, from jungle animals to Thor's hammer.

Iveta Rackova and Veronika Nentvichova do their best Titanic re-enactment at the Coast's new ‘trick-art’ gallery, ArtVo Illusion at Robina Town Centre. Picture: Jerad Williams

ArtVo Illusions' Eve Papadopolous said unlike traditional art galleries visitors would be encouraged to take photos and get involved with each piece of art.

"There's staff that will be on hand to help with taking photos and they can also give you some pointers on how to get the best angles," she said.

Photos View Photo Gallery

ArtVo's second Australian gallery will offer different displays to its Melbourne exhibition.

"We have nine different themes, we have Jaws, a genie in the bottle, there's a Titanic re-enactment … you can take as long as you like in here, there's no time restrictions," Ms Papadopolous said.

ArtVo Illusions will open its second Australian 3D immersive art gallery on the Gold Coast this week.

Robina Town Centre general manager Kathleen Hart said the installation would be a long-term offering.

"Shopping centres are always looking for new and inspiring products and experiences for their customers and the partnership with ArtVo really demonstrates the Robina Town Centre evolution," she said.

Iveta Rackova and Veronika Nentvichova take a ride at ArtVo Illusion, Robina Town Centre.. Picture: Jerad Williams.



Iveta Rackova and Veronika Nentvichova had a sneak peek inside yesterday and were delighted with the new attraction.

"It's so entertaining and fun," Ms Rackova said. "In a world of selfies and photography it's great, and I especially like the marine room."

ArtVo Illusions will open its second Australian 3D immersive art gallery on the Gold Coast this week.

The exhibition will be open seven days a week with late-night trading Thursdays to Saturdays.

Family tickets start from $55. Adult tickets are $28 and kids under 4 free.