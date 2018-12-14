Players taking on bigger role at Demons

The players have taken the reins at Melbourne.

Drawing on what he learned with the English rugby union team during a recent study tour, Demons coach Simon Goodwin has implemented a more "player-driven" approach to next season.

And the benefits are already evident to forward Tom McDonald, who said the new tack would only help the Demons as they prepare to counter the AFL's new rules.

"One of the biggest things that the rugby teams were hugely player-led," he said.

"The coaches obviously have input, but they noticed that in the best teams the leaders and even the younger players drove the program. They decided what they wanted, and how to get there.

Tom McDonald in action at Melbourne training. Picture: Getty

"They're trying to push that on us, but a lot of what he learned was that we're doing the right thing, and it's just going further with it.

"That was probably a good thing, just knowing we're on the right path for us and just to keep going forward with it."

McDonald, 26, said he had noticed that more feedback was coming from players at training already, with "subtle improvements" in how drills run.

The AFL has restricted the use of on-field runners next season, with runners not allowed on the ground during play.

The Demons forward - who admitted he was still adjusting to the added responsibility as anchor of Melbourne's attack - said he anticipated the team's new approach to suit the league's crackdown.

"That's going to be a big change for the players - the players have to control everything now," he said.

"You get the runner out there after a goal, but it's pretty hard to do rotations and to do strategic changes mid-play without a runner.

"A big part of it is we're forced to change this year."

He also said it was a sign of the growing maturity of the team, which made a preliminary final this year.

"It might not have been possible four or five years ago," McDonald said.

"We sort of needed to be told (what to do) … we were coming off such a low base, we didn't know what to do. But I think we know the basic outline of what we want and how to get there. We just have to drive it now."