Melbourne Comedy Show to hit Pilbeam Theatre

Kirsty Weback, Dane Simpson, Matt Ford, Mel Buttle and Carl Donnell are in the line up for the Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow at the Pilbeam Theatre later this month.

The Melbourne Comedy Festival Roadshow is about to hit the road and Rockhampton is on the schedule, pinned for April.

The stellar lineup features Australian and international acts.

More than any year before, the comedians are champing at the bit to break out from the barriers, shake off the seclusion and roll out the laughs.

With an all killer, no filler line-up of Australian stars and talented newcomers, buckle in for a night of stand-up, sketch, satire, silliness and song to satisfy all your comedy cravings.

Comedians at the roadshow include:

Dane Simpson – MC

Dane Simpson is one of Australia’s rapidly rising stars and a regular on the annual Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow tours. You may have seen Dane on Have You Been Paying Attention? Aussie feature film The Merger, ABC’s Comedy UpLate or Melbourne International Comedy Festival Gala. In 2018 Dane starred in the hit stand-up comedy show Aborigi-LOL which sold out its entire season at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. At the end of 2018 he toured Western Australia with his variety show Great Danes. A proud Gamilaraay man, Dane’s hilarious family is a popular fixture of his gut-bustingly funny standup comedy stories. Dane is based in Wagga Wagga, NSW.

Carl Donnelly (UK)

Thanks to his Australian wife, double Edinburgh Comedy Award Nominee Carl Donnelly has remarkably been allowed into the country to represent the rest of the world at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival. Carl has been nominated and won a host of awards in his 16 years as a stand-up. He has performed at every major comedy festival around the world including the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Montreal Just For Laughs, Kilkenny Comedy Festival and the New Zealand Comedy Festival. He has also appeared on various television and radio shows such as Mock The Week, Alan Davies As Yet Untitled and more!

Kirsty Webeck

Kirsty wins hearts everywhere she goes with her upbeat and relatable brand of comedy that is often described as playful, light-hearted and fun. A gifted storyteller, she has a natural ability for turning the mundane into the hilarious and has quickly become one of the most popular Australian comedians on the circuit. As seen on Network 10’s How To Stay Married, The ABC’s Tonightly with Tom Ballard and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow. As heard on ABC Radio, Audible and as a co-host on Jo Stanley’s Broad Radio.

Matt Ford

Matt Ford is a much-in-demand comic on the Queensland Comedy Circuit. Matt carries the demeanour of a cranky 40 year old, with acerbic observations and hilariously blunt delivery. Former Class Clowns Champion (2010), feature comic of The Melbourne International Comedy Festival’s Comedy Zone cast (2015), Matt has performed as part of Deadly Funny National Showcase, Comedy Up Late (ABC 2016) and toured across Australia with The Aboriginal Allstars. Matt has earned rave reviews at festivals across the nation as one half of Indigenous comedy show Aborigi-LOL. He has worked with the likes of Tom Gleeson, Tom Ballard, Josh Earl and many others.

Mel Buttle

Mel Buttle is a hilarious bundle of contradictions, and she’s a package that is rapidly making herself felt in all mediums, right across the country. Since her first solo show in 2010 which scored her a nomination for Best Newcomer at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Mel has been performing on the live comedy circuit across the country going from strength to strength including in 2019, touring her brand-new comedy show, Welcome Aboard. Mel recently performed her new solo show Hands on Heads at the Brisbane Powerhouse at the beginning of 2020, and a recording of that show has since been released and is available to download as a podcast by ABC Comedy Presents. This year, Australia saw Mel enter the jungle in the seventh series of the Network Ten favourite reality show I’m A Celebrity....Get Me Out Of Here! Australia.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow will be performed at the Pilbeam Theatre on Friday April 30 at 7.30pm.

Tickets are $45 for adults, with concession available. www.seeitlive.com.au or phone 4927 4111.

Patron advice: Contains coarse language and adult themes.

The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Roadshow is presented by Rockhampton Regional Council, and is part of the See It Live Theatre Season.