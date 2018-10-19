Insurance scam twist in Qld builder collapse

A COMPANY linked to an alleged mass forgery of insurance certificates for almost 200 new homes in South Australia is a major creditor of collapsed Gold Coast builder Queensland One Homes.

In a new twist to the case, GY6 Pty Ltd, a company that has been in liquidation since 2015 with its own debts of $4.49 million, is purportedly owed $1.09 million by Queensland One, also known as Q1 Homes.

Q1 Homes collapsed in mid-2017

Q1 Homes collapsed in July 2017 with debts over $5 million, with allegations of brazen illegal phoenix activity in the Supreme Court leading to an election-eve State Government pledge to fund a public examination.

Documents lodged with ASIC by Q1 Homes liquidator Michael Caspaney show Melbourne-based GY6 is the failed builder's second largest creditor.

GY6 liquidator Robert Kirman declined to comment on the nature of dealings between the two companies, however the Bulletin understands GY6 provided leads for new building work to Q1 Homes in exchange for lucrative commissions.

The sole director of GY6, 33-year-old Melbourne man Gidon Brott, is the sole shareholder and director of GNC Homes, which has been under external administration since 2015.

The Bulletin has attempted to contact Mr Brott for a response.

Gidon Brott.

GNC Homes has debts of $2.88 million and is in turn owed more than $5.5 million in loans to Mr Brott and two of his other companies, according to documents lodged with ASIC.

In a report to creditors, GNC's liquidator David Ross alleged the company had traded insolvent from June 2014 and that Mr Brott had been acting as a shadow director while the formal directorship was in another man's name.

Mr Ross demanded a $2.612 million insolvent trading payment from Mr Brott and the now-bankrupt former director.

Through his lawyer, Mr Brott told the liquidator he rejected the allegations and offered to pay $5000, and later $10,000, to settle the claim. He was rejected.

The South Australian Government claimed GNC Homes contracted to build almost 200 new homes without taking out the mandatory insurance to protect home owners.

South Australian Attorney-General and Premier Vickie Chapman.

No charges have laid in the GNC Homes case which has been referred to SA Police.

Home owners were allegedly provided with false insurance certificates and were left unprotected when the company collapsed.

Breaching the requirement to adequately insure a build attracts a maximum fine of $20,000 for each offence and builders can be liable for prosecution and other disciplinary action.

