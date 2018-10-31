Brown sticking solid even if ‘weight a query’

Magic Circle (right) works with Marmelo in preparation for Tuesday’s big race.

BIDDING to join Damien Oliver, Jack Purtell and Glen Boss as a triple Melbourne Cup winner, star jockey Corey Brown admits he has a weight query over Magic Circle.

With previous Cup victories on Shocking and Rekindling, Brown believes Magic Circle can next week deliver a third win in the race.

But Brown, who committed to the British stayer months ago, is worried 56kg is Magic Circle's main stumbling block.

"I definitely think he can do it," Brown said.

"I've got a little bit of a query with the weight. I would have loved a lighter weight on his back but he's the right horse to do it.

"He's a tough, tradesman like stayer and I'm happy to be on him."

Brown partnered Magic Circle in a gallop with Hugh Bowman and Marmelo.

"I was a lot happier with him this morning. He was a lot sharper," Brown said.

"The other morning he was very flat footed getting around the turn.

"This morning he was a lot bright, more up underneath me on the bridle and happy with the way he worked."

If Brown's hunch to select Magic Circle even before Cup weights were issued is proved right next week, he will draw alongside Oliver, Boss and Purtell.

Only Harry White and Bobbie Lewis, with four each, have ridden more.

Corey Brown wins the 2009 melbourne Cup aboard Shocking.

Brown says previous success in the Cup is an edge going into following Cups.

"It's really weird. I said after the first time I won it (2009 on Shocking) that you can go into the race every other year a little more relaxed knowing that you've already won it," he said.

"Everything slows done and you can think about things a lot better.

"I'm feeling good, fit, but I've had a few scratchings along the way. I would have liked to do a little more race riding but, other than that I'm all good."