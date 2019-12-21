Melbourne Cup madness leaves man with $325 chair bill

Tre Alfred Charles Watson stole a chair from the Railway Hotel’s beer garden but the matter hit a hurdle in court.

IN a Melbourne Cup day moment of madness, Tre Alfred Charles Watson stole a chair from a Yeppoon pub’s beer garden.

The 23-year-old wanted to cop his punishment and move on when he fronted court this week, but there was a $325 problem.

That’s how much restitution (plus change) the Railway Hotel sought for the chair.

Representing himself in court, Watson was asked by Magistrate Cameron Press whether he accepted the request for restitution. It was then that Watson, who’d, earlier pleaded guilty to stealing the chair, stood his ground.

“No, I just really can’t see how that one was worth that amount of money, Your Honour,” Watson said in a calm manner.

Mr Press replied: “Well do you want to get it adjourned and you go and get evidence to say, and try and convince me, what it's worth - you’ll need evidence that it’s worth less.”

Still in his calm manner, Watson responded: “It’s just a plastic chair, I can’t see how that comes to” when he was stopped by the magistrate.

“You see I don’t know what a plastic chair costs,” Mr Press said.

“I’ve got no idea. So do you want to get it adjourned so you can find out?”

Watson calmly answered: “If that’s possible, Your Honour, yes.”

Mr Press told Watson he might want to get legal assistance, before adjourning the matter to January 23.

Earlier, the court heard that around 6.30pm on November 5, hotel staff had asked Watson to “move on” from the venue.

A short time later, Watson picked up a dining chair in the beer garden and left the hotel with it.

Hotel staff contacted Watson by phone and asked for the return of the chair.

He returned it but staff deemed the chair damaged and inoperable.

Hotel staff asked Watson to pay the chair’s value - a sum of $325.59.

When he didn’t pay, a criminal complaint was made to police.

In court, police prosecutor Darrell Dalton said police had indicated that Watson was ­co-operative and appeared ­genuinely remorseful for his actions, although had not ­providing any reason for stealing.

Before the restitution amount was disputed, Mr Press said he intended to ­impose a fine or a small amount of community service.

“Sir, this is just childish ­behaviour, no doubt fuelled by alcohol” the magistrate said.

“And you’ve just landed yourself here, incurring a SPER debt for foolishness.”