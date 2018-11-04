Trainer relief as Lexus winner pulls up ‘brilliantly’

Melbourne Cup hope A Prince Of Arran has been listed at $17 by Ladbrokes. Picture: AAP

LEXUS Stakes winner A Prince Of Arran has displayed no signs of soreness despite claims Flemington's track was too hard on Saturday.

Bleary-eyed after a raucous night of celebrations, trainer Charlie Fellowes said the gelding had bounced through the race in good style.

"Absolutely brilliant," Fellowes said on Sunday.

"The horse has come through the race better than the trainer.

"Vets checked him over when he got back last night, they were happy with him.

"Gave him some fluids to help him get over the race and polished off his feed last night, which was the most important thing.

A Prince Of Arran has raced into Melbourne Cup calculations. Picture: AAP

"He trotted up sound this morning, had a nice pick of grass, so far so good."

Nick Williams, part-owner of Cup favourite Yucatan and The Cliffsofmoher, urged the Victoria Racing Club to "turn the taps on" after several jockeys said conditions were too firm on Derby Day.

"I guarantee you there are a lot of sore horses out of that race day," Williams said.

"I spent a bit of time in the mounting yard and I had about 10 or 15 jockeys come up to me and said it was ridiculously firm.

"I think it's something the authorities need to look at down here.

"I'm sure they'll have it right on Tuesday."

Fellowes is optimistic A Prince Of Arran can become the first horse to complete the Lexus-Cup double since Shocking in 2009.

Charlie Fellowes is delighted with A Prince of Arran’s recovery. Picture: Getty

"We've got two days now to freshen him up," he said.

"The important thing is he's eating and sound and those two boxes are ticked.

"Hopefully in two days' time he'll be fresh and ready to go again.

"The good part was he pulled two lengths clear, the other horse came to pick him up and then he's kicked on again.

"That suggests there's still a little bit more petrol in the tank ... he looks fantastic."