Melbourne mosque attackers 'reject ISIS'

TWO of three men convicted of a terror attack on a Melbourne mosque say they're sorry for their crimes and have turned away from ISIS.

Abdullah Chaarani, Ahmed Mohamed and Hatim Moukhaiber were found guilty in May of engaging in a terror act by burning the Imam Ali Islamic Centre at Fawkner in December 2016.

Chaarani has apologised and "he renounces before this court and to the public at large the ideology of ISIS", his barrister Patrick Tehan QC told Victoria's Supreme Court on Wednesday.

"He says the crime of which he has been found guilty of is heinous and wrong and accepts the suffering he caused the mosque community," Mr Tehan said.

But Justice Andrew Tinney was sceptical and said if there was much truth to Chaarani's change of heart, it would have reared its head sooner.

He added Chaarani's sudden denunciation of ISIS and apology to the court and mosque, appeared "self-serving".

Mohamed's lawyer told the court his client was also sorry and had turned away from ISIS.

Moukhaiber did not consider himself to be radicalised but had previously asked to take part in a prison de-radicalisation program, according to his lawyer.

Prosecutors dismissed the about-turns from Chaarani and Mohamed as opportunistic and asked they be given almost no weight.

Justice Tinney will sentence the trio at a later date.