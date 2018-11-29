‘I’m a geek’: Inside WBBL star’s Marvel obsession

Big Bash bowlers be warned - Claire Koski will be holding a Rocket when she is at the crease for Melbourne Renegades on Sunday.

But the big-hitter will leave Thor in the sheds, despite using him to strike a blistering century in the Women's National Cricket League.

Walking Koski, 27, to the middle against her old Sydney Thunder teammates will be either Wanda or Vision.

Confused? Then you are probably not a Marvel movies fan.

The film buff has named her bats and shoes after Marvel characters and on Thursday predicted a Hollywood script for the Renegades

"I definitely think we're going to make finals this year," Koski declared.

"It's going to be a hard task, and a lot of teams are looking great, but I definitely think we're up to it."

Claire Koski with ‘Rocket’ while batting for the Melbourne Renegades. Picture: Getty Images

The Renegades and cross-town rivals Melbourne Stars are yet to reach the WBBL finals but Koski has recovered from a broken finger and is ready to unleash her textbook cover drives.

"I bowled a ball and the girl hit it back quite hard and I tried to catch it, and obviously failed and it dislocated," Koski said of her recent injury.

"But I bowled her the next ball."

Koski batted Sydney Thunder to the WBBL01 trophy at the MCG and after the men's team completed a championship double that night they celebrated until 3am in the dressing rooms.

"We got to rub shoulders with the likes of Shane Watson, Jacques Kallis and Mike Hussey," Koski said.

"It was honestly one of the most special nights I've been a part of and to know that you're a part of history and won the first WBBL ever is quite an incredible feeling."

Thunder players celebrate their 2016 title. Picture: Getty Images

Koski joined the Renegades to link up with coach Tim Coyle and, after a lifetime of wicketkeeping, is keen to roll the arm more over after working closely on her action with coach Stu Karpinnen.

Koski backed Australian T20 World Cup winner Sophie Molineux, 20, as a Renegade ready to fire this summer.

The ‘other’ Thor — Marvel superhero played by Chris Hemsworth.

But why the Marvel nicknames?

"Our bats these days all have the same stickers, they all look the same and I was having trouble trying to figure out which one was which," Koski said.

"So I thought I'd name them after Marvel characters for a bit of fun.

"I've already gone through Loki, Captain America, Black Widow and I've currently got Rocket, Brute and Thor.

"Because of the amount of training and playing we do during Big Bash I wanted to get two pairs of spikes.

"There's some research behind needing to use different shoes on different days due to compression.

Guardians Of The Galaxy character Rocket.

"So (the pairs are) Wanda and Vision - because in the Avengers they have a bit of a romance - so it seems kind of fitting."

Koski only has to watch Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp to complete the Marvel set.

"I've bought them all and go through them regularly. I'm a geek," she said.