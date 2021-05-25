Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases

Queensland will impose new quarantine measures on Victorians after four cases of COVID-19 were detected in the southern state.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has announced anyone who arrives in Queensland from 1am on Wednesday, who has visited an identified exposure site in Victoria, will be forced into hotel quarantine for 14 days.

Anyone who has been to any of the exposure sites and is already in Queensland must complete the Queensland Health online contact tracing form, get tested immediately and quarantine in your home or accommodation.

Meanwhile, community vaccination hubs will be rolled out across Queensland from July with people aged 40 to 49 set to be eligible following a boost in the nation's Pfizer stockpile.

From the end of July, 14 new community hubs will open to vaccinate frontline health, police and emergency services as well as general Queenslanders aged 40-49.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk received her flu shot today and will get her COVID vaccine in two weeks. Picture: David Clark

Health Minister Yvette D'Ath encouraged Queenslanders aged 40-49 to go online and register their interest while the appointment booking system was being established.

Ms D'Ath said the online eligibility checker may say you are not eligible, but she encouraged people to register their interest "so we can contact you when a community hub in your local area opens up".

She said the state was planning to open mass vaccination hubs from October as large volumes of Pfizer are made available.

The 14 community hubs will deliver the Pfizer vaccine in southeast, central and far north Queensland.

Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young is urging anyone who has been in Melbourne recently and is displaying COVID symptoms to get tested. Picture: Liam Kidston.

Ms Palaszczuk on Monday received her flu shot and revealed she would speak to her GP about getting the covid-19 jab in two weeks.

She said the vaccination rollout would "gather pace as more and more supply comes on hand".

Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young also revealed she would receive the Astra Zeneca covid19 vaccine in two weeks.

Her comment corrects information released by Queensland Health on Friday that Dr Young would receive the Pfizer dose due to her eligibility as a frontline health worker.

"I regard myself as a member of the general community so I'm going to follow that general advice," she said.

"I am over 50 years of age so I will be getting a GP to vaccinate me.

"I recommend strongly that every single person in Queensland if you're 50 years of age or over, talk to your GP about what is the right thing for you to do."

Dr Young said Queensland health authorities were monitoring the situation in Melbourne closely.

"Anyone in Queensland today who has recently been in Melbourne, particularly those northern suburbs, in the last 14 days and has any symptoms at all, no matter how mild, you need to come forward immediately and get tested and isolate until you get a negative result," Dr Young said.

"And of course we'll follow closely whatever happens in Victoria."

Queensland has recorded three new cases of covid in the past 24 hours - all acquired overseas and detected in hotel quarantine.

Originally published as Melbourne visitors ordered to quarantine after four cases