Meldon Park takes out win with Major Player

BEEF 2018: Bec Skene from Meldon Park adores the Simmental breed and their temperament. Allan Reinikka ROK120518abeef1

AT the tender age of two weeks old Bec Skene was mingling amongst the cattle in show rings around Australia.

Now with a four-year-old of her own, Bec has pulled off a massive win with her bull, Major Player, taking home the title of Grand Champion interbreed male at Beef Australia 2018.

Hailing from Cecil Plains Bec made the trek to Rockhampton with her parents to represent their stud, Meldon Park Simmentals.

The young woman said growing up on her parents property, she lived and breathed cattle so to take home such a major win was priceless.

"My parents started this stud nearly 30 years ago now so I've grown up in the show ring,” Bec said.

"Months and months of hard work goes into getting an animal show ready. Then at shows you're up at 4am in the morning, washing, cleaning and preparing their bedding.

"From feeding them, preparing them and breaking them in, it's no easy task but to get a reward like this is definitely worth it.”

Major Player delivered what the judges were looking for this year with the 21-year-old weighing in at 902kg with an eye muscle area of 133sq cm.

Being sashed as Simmental grand champion bull and coming from Queensland breed bloodlines, he was said to have the complete package and sire appeal by judge Brett Nobbs.

"For bulls they look for masculinity and softness, that can go over anything and just do his job,” Bec explained.

"Major is going into our sale at the end of the year, we showed him a little bit last year so it's been a full year of preparation to get him to this point.”

Bec said she absolutely adored the Simmental breed and their temperament.

"They are like big lovable teddy bears and we absolutely adore them,” she said.

"Lane, our boy, is a full-time helper and he's there by our side helping us break them in.”

Bec said the win was a massive highlight that would not be forgotten any time soon.

"Living and breathing cattle everyday there are really no words for it, it's just something we've grown up doing and we love.”