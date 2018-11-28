Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Puppy rescue in Deepwater
Puppy rescue in Deepwater QFES
News

MELTING HEARTS: Firefighter rescues puppy at Deepwater

Mikayla Haupt
by
28th Nov 2018 5:19 PM

AS DEVASTATION takes hold in the communities of Deepwater and Baffle Creek, a single photo has captured the humanity on the front line.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Service photo has emerged of a Queensland fire fighter cradling a small dehydrated puppy amid the disaster zone.

The fire fighter is seen kneeling and giving the brown pup a drink from his water bottle.

At this stage it is not known who the heroic fire fighter is and a call out has now gone out to find his identity.

A QFES spokeswoman said it melted the hearts of her colleagues when they saw it.

More Stories

deepwater editors picks fire puppy rescue qfes
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Some fires deliberately lit, says Lauga

    ROLLING COVERAGE: Some fires deliberately lit, says Lauga

    Breaking See a full update of the Central Queensland fire emergency

    GRACEMERE FIRE: Kabra homes impacted, 8000 told to leave

    GRACEMERE FIRE: Kabra homes impacted, 8000 told to leave

    News Stanwell and Kabra residents: Leave now. Gracemere: Watch and act.

    ROCKY IS SAFE: Expert says fire won't reach city tonight

    ROCKY IS SAFE: Expert says fire won't reach city tonight

    Weather Top firey's critical update for bushfire crisis

    MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: Harrowing images of raging fire

    premium_icon MASSIVE PHOTO GALLERY: Harrowing images of raging fire

    Weather Smoke just clouded over the skies of the township of Gracemere

    Local Partners