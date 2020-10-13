Member-owned bank to open in Rockhampton

QUEENSLAND Country Bank will open a branch in Rockhampton this November.

The branch, which will be the 28th in the state, will be located at 103 Bolsover Street in the Rockhampton CBD.

Queensland Country Bank CEO Aaron Newman said opening the branch would help the organisation grow and provide benefits to its members.

“As a member-owned bank that started as a Mount Isa based credit union and now has 27 branches throughout Queensland, we are committed to supporting regional communities,” he said.

“The prospect of growing our existing membership base within the Rockhampton region is exciting for us, as our continued growth means we can reinvest our profits into member services and the communities that support us.

“We’ve chosen a convenient and visible location in an area that locals are accustomed to doing banking.”

Mr Newman said Queensland Country Bank was committed to supporting the communities in which it operated through sponsorships and grants.

“We’re looking forward to employing locals and getting to know the community organisations that support the Rockhampton community,” he said.

“Applications are now open for the 2021 Queensland Country Good for Good Community Grants and we encourage not-for-profit organisations to visit our website to check the eligibility criteria and submit an application.

“We’ve had some great outcomes from our sponsorships and grant programs throughout Queensland, and we’re pleased we can now extend that support here in Rockhampton.”

Rockhampton Regional Council Mayor Margaret Strelow said the announcement came at an opportune time.

“We warmly welcome Queensland Country Bank to our community,” she said.

“They bring with them a long history and a good understanding of the needs of regional Queenslanders.

“While we are all still reeling from COVID-19 we are also seeing growth in many sectors. We certainly wish them well as they become a part of the fabric of our economy.”