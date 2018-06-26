Menu
Memerambi boy found safe and well

Claudia Williams
by
26th Jun 2018 8:56 AM | Updated: 9:25 AM

JED Graham of Memerambi has been found safe and well after a police search was conducted on Monday afternoon to find him.

The search was conducted by the local police and SES and as night approached a helicopter joined the search of the area.

 

Jed Graham was found safe and well.
Senior Sergeant David Tierney said the community's involvement in finding Jed was appreciated by police and his family.

"We received a lot of community assistance and calls from people who knew him and gave us advice, which meant we could put more police in the field instead of going door to door and asking for information," he said.

"The family are very happy with the response from police and community."

Tierney said concerns were held for Jed because of his age, spurring police to ramp up their response quicker than they normally would.

Jed was reported missing on Monday afternoon.

Police reported he was last seen leaving a Gordonbrook Road residence at 8.20am with the intention of walking along the Kingaroy Rail trail to school.

jed graham memerambi missing boy qps
South Burnett

