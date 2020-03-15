Memoir Writing workshop a sellout

This week, author and University of Queensland lecturer Edwina Shaw, known for penning evocative memoir, helped local writers get their stories out of their heads and onto the page at Capricorn Coast Writers Festival’s first 2020 workshop. It’s one of several workshops being delivered this year by the CCWF to keeping awareness and momentum going until the 2021 Festival which is being held from 11-13 June next year.

Ms Shaw, who wrapped up her statewide workshop tour with her Yeppoon visit, said it was great to see so many people come to learn about the memoir process.

“What you really need to figure out is what is your story about? And then keep asking yourself that question until you get to the real truth of your story. That’s your hook,” she said.

Nineteen writers furiously filled their pages, practising their memoir skills with old school pen and paper at the workshop. They dug deep, drawing out emotions, people, places and experiences to anchor their writing during a series of seven-minute writing exercises.

Life writing workshop participant Michelle Ryan shared some of her writing with the group and found it was something she really enjoyed.

Life Writing participants Karen Burrows, Leah Gray, Kate Hawkins, Nicky Way, Yaani Kerrisk, Jenny Lanyon, Joy Lewis, Maylouise Martin, Margaret McAuliffe, Deidre Morrish, Megan Pedler, Anne Reid, Peter Roper, Michelle Ryan, Marie Seeman, Brenda Whitton, Malvi Whitton, Shar Robinson with author and University of Queensland Lecturer Edwina Shaw

“I loved the writing exercises, I loved it all,” she said. “I got a lot out of the workshop.”

Eight writers travelled from Rockhampton, ten Yeppoon residents attended and Kate Hawkins travelled over 300 km from Emerald to enjoy the workshop and a night in town. “In Emerald, we don’t have a lot of access to writing workshops like this one. My husband saw it in the paper and I booked and came. I’ll come in for the next one,” Mrs Hawkins said.

Keeping people turning the page is always a challenge for writers but Edwina Shaw says whenever you’re stumped just remember one thing. “Suspense equals hope plus fear. Include that in your writing. Know your characters, create your conflict, your climax and make sure you have a great conclusion.

Keep your secrets as long as you can, that’s key,”

The workshop series continues in May with local USA Today best-selling author, Amy Andrews, running her Romance Writing 101 workshop. Please keep an eye on the CCWF Facebook page for details.