Memorial Day: Brothers Kangaroos pause to remember the fallen

AUSSIE RULES: Daniel Trinca has never tasted premiership success or even played finals football.

He plays for the sheer love of the game and love of his club, Brothers Kangaroos.

Born into the game through his father Trevor, Trinca is part of a current crop of Blue and Whites that understand the roots of their club.

Fittingly on Saturday, a stunned Trinca was presented the Tony Clifford Memorial Day medallist for best on ground.

2017 Tony Clifford Medallists

U13 - Jock Crawford

U15 - Eylie Lavy-Debney

U17 - Blazye Charlson

Womens - Sara-Jane O'Grady

A-Grade - Daniel Trinca

It is games like this one that have kept Trinca, 28, playing, despite his club's barren years.

"I couldn't be prouder, to be around Brothers for so long and to know what it means to so many people, it is just special," a somewhat lost for words Trinca stated.

"For Wayne Clifford (Tony's son) to hand me the medal means so much.

"It is a day we reflect on past players and people of the club. So many people come back to Rocky for this game and we doubled the attendance.

"My dad Trevor played for this club in the first premiership side. Tony got him a job here and I worked at the same place today."

Trinca said he had never seen his side more united, with the whole side playing their part in the win.

"I think everyone played well, I just happened to play a position that gets a lot of touches, so I think I stood out but I can't say I was better than too many others," he said.

"The feeling in the club right now is huge. I have never seen this group so unified. We are a young side and going places.

"Now we have won two games in a row and four of the last six. It is a happy club at the present."

Four goals to Xavier Frost and three to Scott Smithwick helped Kangaroos cruise to victory over the Glenmore Bulls by 10 majors.

Last week at training, club legend Brad Matheson took the time to drum in what the day means to the club.

For Matheson, a 300 plus gamer, the lifeline to any great club is its history.

The late Tony Clifford and his wife Donna formed the club in the early 1980s alongside Gordon Gibson. They wanted a club for son Wayne and his Christian Brothers College (now TCC) school mates to play for.

Brad Matheson prior to playing his 300th game for Brothers AFL Club. Allan Reinikka ROK050816abrad2

Tony passed away in 2009 and since then the last home and away game of the season has been dedicated in his honour.

"Days like this one are just so special to our club," Matheson explained.

"Tony bled blue and white, he loved the club. He put his heart and soul into it. He was always good for a laugh, firm but fair and only had the best interests of the club at heart.

Around the grounds in AFL Capricornia

Rockhampton Brothers 18.4-112 def Glenmore Bulls 8.13-61

Yeppoon Swans 30.24-208 def Rockhampton Panthers 1.2-8

Boyne Island Tannum Sands 11.12-78 def Gladstone Mudcrabs 6.14-50

"On Thursday I had a chat with the boys to show the new guys which the club has been before them and remind the older ones.

"I try and tell all the guys is as they read out the names of the people lost - ex players, partners or supporters - to remember how lucky we are to be able to play footy."

Friend and former Roos coach Ross Laycock echoed Matheson's thoughts.

"He would give you the shirt off his back, he gave so much to the community and just kept this club together," Ross said.

"I can't imagine how the club would have existed without him.

"A lot of times we would go to his place after games, just for a little bit of mischief. But we were well behaved lads."