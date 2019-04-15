Memorial for Jason Marks

A PUBLIC deputation on digital advertising display is among the first items listed in Livingstone Shire Council's agenda for their ordinary council meeting to held today from 8.30am.

DIGITAL BILLBOARDS

Paul Sweeney, principal SMR Advertising and Research, and Andrew Butcher, CEO Sign Site, will attend the meeting to discuss the possibility of installing high definition digital billboards in prominent positions around the shire.

CLOSED SESSION

In the closed sessions, two blocks for sale at 182 and 800 Tanby Rd, Taroomball are to be discussed. The meeting contains information relating to contracts proposed to be made so is not open to the public.

LIVINGSTONE SHIRE Council meeting

Yeppoon's Lance Corporal Jason Marks was 27 years old when he was killed in action in Afghanistain in 2008. He left behind two young children, Ella and Connor. Contributed

SOLDIER MEMORIAL

In a mayoral minute, a memorial for Lance Corporal Jason Marks will be discussed.

LCpl Marks was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2008. He is buried at the Yeppoon cemetery and is survived by wife Cassandra and two young children, Ella and Connor. His mother Sharon Marks lives in Yeppoon and his father is also buried at Yeppoon cemetery.

The Vietnam Legion has requested a memorial of "some nature” to be installed locally in memory of him.

The council plans to discuss with the relevant government agencies and the Vietnam Legion on the provision of the plaque and the family if they wish a plaque and where.

John MacQueen from Legacy presents Connor and Ella Marks with a medal and certificate to honour their dad, Lance corporal, Jason Marks who was killed by Taliban insurgents.

BUSINESS OUTSTANDING

Among the outstanding business table, an interesting thing to note is a comment from the Project Support Officer that the council have requested proposals from three real estate agencies for the sale of 18 School St, Mount Chalmers, being the state school buildings.

It was also noted a community engagement plan is being developed around the implementation of regulated parking in proximity to the Yeppoon Lagoon.

The council has also given notice to the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy to take over trusteeship of the land at Palm Creek Cawarral.

OFFICERS REPORTS

There are two discussions for term leases over lands lot of Bondoola Rd, Bondoola and Stanage Bay Rd, Stanage Bay.

Councillors will also review the Concealed Leak Rebate Policy, Water Consumption Charge Refund - Health Related Uses Policy and Residential Rebate for Water Saving Products Policy.

New versions of the Sub-Metering Policy and Procedure, Waste and Recycling Collection Procedure and Water and Sewerage Declared Service Areas Extensions, Naming of Infrastructure Assets Policy and Procedure will also be presented.

The monthly financial report for March will also be put forward.