Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
IN MEMORY: Yeppoon's Lance Corporal Jason Marks, pictured with children Ella and Connor, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2008.
IN MEMORY: Yeppoon's Lance Corporal Jason Marks, pictured with children Ella and Connor, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2008. Contributed
Community

Memorial for soldier 10 years after he was killed in action

vanessa jarrett
by
17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

LANCE Corporal Jason Marks' death has been described as a "real tragedy” in a council meeting.

Livingstone councillors yesterday discussed the approval to put a memorial up in honour of the Yeppoon man who was killed in action in 2008 at Afghanistan, aged 27.

Jason Marks left behind children Ella and Connor, wife Cassandra and mother Sharon. He is buried in Yeppoon cemetery, as is his father.

The council had received a request from the Vietnam Legion Veterans Association for a memorial to be installed locally. Mayor Bill Ludwig wholeheartedly put his support behind the idea, with a personal connection to the family.

"His loss was a real tragedy to his family,” he said. "There is not too many families who have had to pay a price like this.

"In some respects, in honouring Jason Marks we honour every soldier who has been asked to serve.

"They put themselves and their lives on the line for our community and I think that is something we need to honour and remember.”

Cr Tom Wyatt voiced his support for the memorial with a close interest in "anything veteran” related.

He noted he would like to see a veteran memorial at the new Capricorn Coast Memorial Gardens cemetery on Tanby Rd.

The motion was voted unanimously and the council will now work with the Marks family and the Vietnam Legion about where a plaque would be located and what it would include.

fallen soldiers memorial soldier veterans yeppoon rsl
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Full steam ahead for new Rockhampton art gallery

    premium_icon Full steam ahead for new Rockhampton art gallery

    Council News Construction date for new art gallery has been announced

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Rockhampton businessman utilises Quay Lane to his advantage

    premium_icon Rockhampton businessman utilises Quay Lane to his advantage

    News Laneway offers privacy for gym owners clientele

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    Residents asked to have their say on amendments

    premium_icon Residents asked to have their say on amendments

    Council News Council has proposed a major amendment to the planning scheme

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM
    CCTV and lighting in town centre to reduce rising crime rate

    premium_icon CCTV and lighting in town centre to reduce rising crime rate

    Crime 'Police can't be everywhere 24/7 but those cameras can be'

    • 17th Apr 2019 1:00 AM