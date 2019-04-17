Memorial for soldier 10 years after he was killed in action

IN MEMORY: Yeppoon's Lance Corporal Jason Marks, pictured with children Ella and Connor, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2008.

IN MEMORY: Yeppoon's Lance Corporal Jason Marks, pictured with children Ella and Connor, was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2008. Contributed

LANCE Corporal Jason Marks' death has been described as a "real tragedy” in a council meeting.

Livingstone councillors yesterday discussed the approval to put a memorial up in honour of the Yeppoon man who was killed in action in 2008 at Afghanistan, aged 27.

Jason Marks left behind children Ella and Connor, wife Cassandra and mother Sharon. He is buried in Yeppoon cemetery, as is his father.

The council had received a request from the Vietnam Legion Veterans Association for a memorial to be installed locally. Mayor Bill Ludwig wholeheartedly put his support behind the idea, with a personal connection to the family.

"His loss was a real tragedy to his family,” he said. "There is not too many families who have had to pay a price like this.

"In some respects, in honouring Jason Marks we honour every soldier who has been asked to serve.

"They put themselves and their lives on the line for our community and I think that is something we need to honour and remember.”

Cr Tom Wyatt voiced his support for the memorial with a close interest in "anything veteran” related.

He noted he would like to see a veteran memorial at the new Capricorn Coast Memorial Gardens cemetery on Tanby Rd.

The motion was voted unanimously and the council will now work with the Marks family and the Vietnam Legion about where a plaque would be located and what it would include.