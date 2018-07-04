Memorial gardens plan released for feedback

IN THE PLANNING: Mayor Bill Ludwig and Cr Tom Wyatt on site with the plan for the memorial gardens.

IN THE PLANNING: Mayor Bill Ludwig and Cr Tom Wyatt on site with the plan for the memorial gardens. Trish Bowman

THE Capricorn Coast is set to have a new $3.5 million cemetery just off Tanby Rd by December, with more services and room to grow, after current sites at Yeppoon and Emu Park were identified as almost full.

Initial access roadworks have already begun on the new Capricorn Coast Memorial Gardens masterplan, which will be unveiled at a community information night next Thursday, July 12, from 7pm at The Hub in Beaman Park.

Designated on a package of land along Tanby Rd between Yeppoon and Emu Park, Mayor Bill Ludwig said the $3.5 million project had been designed to provide Livingstone residents with a landscaped parkland setting as a final resting place for their loved ones.

"The current cemeteries at Yeppoon and Emu Park are almost at capacity and based on current burial rates will close at the end of 2018, which highlights this project as a vital service for our region,” Cr Ludwig said.

"I must commend the Queensland Government for their funding support of $1.75 million towards this key community project under round three of the Building our Regions program.

"Council has engaged landscape architect Alderson and Associates to prepare the masterplan and concept design for this first stage that will service the community for the next 50 years and beyond.

"The approved scope of works includes an amenities building, a maintenance shed and a refreshments pavilion where locals can remember family and friends in a natural parkland environment, which offers an alternative to existing, more formal, cemeteries in the region.

"These works will be completed in the initial stage of the project to allow funeral services, including burials and internment of ashes to be held on site, which has not been possible at the existing cemeteries.”

The concept plan for Capricorn Coast Memorial Gardens.

Cr Ludwig encouraged the community to come along on Thursday to hear more about the details of the project.

"Council's project managers will be on hand to speak about the masterplan with a photographic display and PowerPoint presentation on show detailing the design features, and residents will be welcome to offer feedback,” Cr Ludwig said.

With bulk earthworks and internal roadworks scheduled to start soon at the site, the forecast completion of the project is scheduled for December.

The concept masterplan is also available for viewing on the council's website.