Memorial unveiled 12-months after loss of ‘beloved’ Liv

‘A beautiful soul is never forgotten.’ The unveiling of the plaque for Olivia's Memorial sculpture. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

‘A beautiful soul is never forgotten.’ The unveiling of the plaque for Olivia's Memorial sculpture. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

BRIGHT, colourful and larger than life.

That’s the memory of Olivia Harwood that lives on at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School thanks to a touching new memorial.

Olivia passed away on the 2nd of October in 2018 after she and her family were involved in a horror three-car crash near Oakey.

Her mum, Bev, passed away in hospital a week later.

Unveiling the plaque for Olivia's Memorial sculpture.

In the days and weeks after their passing, both Olivia and Bev were remembered as ‘beloved’ members of the community.

A small group of Liv’s family, closest friends and teachers from her former school gathered at Littleton Plaza on Monday morning, just over 12-months after Liv’s death, to unveil a life-size stainless steel sunflower, standing as tall as Olivia.

Olivia’s father Allan and sister Molly unveiled a plaque which will sit at the bottom of the sunflower that read ‘Stand Tall, Shine Bright, and Spread Seeds of Happiness’.

Unveiling the plaque for Olivia's Memorial sculpture.

Yellow flowers and a can of Pepsi, an inside joke between Liv’s school friends and teachers, were placed at the memorial to honour the colour filled life of Olivia.

For acting deputy principal Ryan Cheers, it is important for the school to remember Liv and honour the role the Harwood family has played at the school in the years they have been part of it.

RGGS Acting Deputy Principal Ryan Cheers at the unveiling of the plaque for Olivia's Memorial sculpture. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

“The sunflower represents so much about spreading joy and happiness and sharing joy with the world and that is what Liv was all about,” Mr Cheers said.

“We wanted a lasting reminder of that.”

He added that the school felt it was important to remember a student who gave so much to the school and the students, and for the memorial to be a lasting memory of the legacy Liv has left at the school.

Molly and Allan Harwood unveiling the plaque for Olivia's Memorial sculpture. PHOTO: Allan Reinikka

“Liv embodied what it is to be a Girls Grammar girl,” he said.

“She lived everything — her academics, her sports, her cultural endeavours. She just lived life to the fullest.

“That is her legacy and that’s what we hope for all our girls, for them to give 100 per cent.”

During the memorial, Liv’s father Allan spoke briefly about the support he and his family received from the school over the past 12 months, saying he is foreveer grateful for the family he has at Rockhampton Girls Grammar School.