Memorial wall set up for 101 lost CQ graves

More than 100 lost graves at the St Lawrence cemetery have intrigued locals over the years.

Many wondered about the lives of those the graves noted, so one St Lawrence woman determined to find out.

Judy Baldwin, with the help of a close friend, Norm Hannan, spent more than five years researching the 101 unmarked graves in the St Lawrence cemetery.

They were difficult to identify on the ground, either because they were never marked, or the grave markers had decayed or been removed or destroyed.

On Saturday, June 12, a shaded memorial on the cemetery grounds was officially opened to provide the markers a proper presentation.

Isaac Regional Council Acting Mayor Kelly Vea Vea said Ms Baldwin worked tirelessly on the project.

“Without Judy’s photos and stories, which she spends a lot of time researching, many of us would be unaware, or have forgotten, people and events making up the rich history of the St Lawrence area,” Ms Vea Vea said.

“The effort in the past few years, with the assistance of another resident, to design and make a headstone for a long-gone child, is beautifully remarkable and reverent.

“The intention of the memorial wall will face the easterly direction, ensuring those names immortalised will always face the morning sun.”

Division 8 Councillor Viv Coleman said: “Some lost graves date back to the 1860s where St Lawrence was known as Queensland’s most northerly port which served as an access route to mines in the Clermont and Peak Downs district.

“We’re very proud to see this respectfully honoured in a way that will forever be immortalised in our community.”

The Cemetery Shade and Memorial Wall project cost $88,452, with $74,894 provided by the 2020-21 COVID Works for Queensland.

