Memories of our morning voice: Fitzgerald Commission to 9/11

Radio 97 announcer Scott Mayman has taken the next step leaving the Tweed radio station, he is pictured here in earlier years with work experience student Amy Van den Akker.

Radio 97 announcer Scott Mayman has taken the next step leaving the Tweed radio station, he is pictured here in earlier years with work experience student Amy Van den Akker.

"MAYBE somewhere down the road away.

"You'll think of me, and wonder where I am these days …"

The second verse of 'End of the Line' seems like a fitting end to the smooth tones of Tweed radio personality Scott Mayman.

The 1988 Traveling Wilburys song marked the end of his five-year stint as local Radio 97's breakfast show announcer.

But it also marked much more - Scott's last song after more than three decades in broadcast.

On August 21, he signed off from a of a 35-year career taking him from Australia to the United States.

His retirement from the airwaves is almost to the very day of his first day on community radio on August 16, 1985.

Scott Mayman when he was nominated for the Gold Coast media awards.

From entering the radio room filled with huge tape recorders and physically putting the needle onto the records to play, to reading off a computer screen - Scott has done it all.

He's made the classic mistakes and learnt from them; walking into the news studio without his news copy, spilling coffee across the radio desk, misunderstanding a press release.

"When I was a young fella, I used to write bad copy but I learnt not to do it again very quickly. When in a tantrum, the editor would throw a coffee cup across the room and just miss me," he said with a laugh.

Cutting his teeth in a cadetship at his first paid gig at Brisbane's 4KQ, Scott honed his skills in community radio news and representing leaving him with a love of localism.

Retiring from broadcast after three decades, Tweed's Radio 97 breakfast show announcer Scott Mayman is pictured earlier in his career on TV Kansas City.

"Some people have a variety of incidents that mark their careers … mine was the Fitzgerald Commission … and it happened by accident," he said.

"I was a first year journo, my third year in radio.

"I remember it was supposed to be a three week inquiry and I sat in that courtroom for nearly two years."

Scott would file hourly updates for the radio for eight hours each day from the courthouse public red telephone.

Retiring from broadcast after three decades, Tweed's Radio 97 breakfast show announcer Scott Mayman is pictured Anthony Laffranchi, former NRL Titans player turned manager.

"I'd have to put the money into the machine, call the newsroom and do a voice report which would be recorded and played in the hourly news updates," he said with a laugh.

"When first started, we thought it would be a three week inquiry and there would be a slap on the wrist for the police involved … but it didn't work that way.

"When the high profile politicians named - that's when we all realised that this was a historic moment in time."

From Brisbane, radio had Scott moving across Queensland and NSW before meeting the love of his life and moving to America for eight years.

Retiring from broadcast after three decades, Tweed's Radio 97 breakfast show announcer Scott Mayman is pictured earlier in his career (when he had hair).

At first because of his Aussie accent, Scott read the news on the overnight shift but "upper management found in their research the most popular response was 'that British-sounding guy makes the news seem more credible'".

"I suddenly started reading the morning bulletin two weeks later," he said.

"My most famous interview was with Walter Cronkite when I was in Kansas City, I was working at the station he first started at and he called me on my last day before I left to go back to Australia.

"It was a delightful interview, he is an icon of news, everyone knows the name. I was so blown away I had difficulty speaking."

Scott returned to the land down under in 2005, eventually finding himself in Tweed after stints at ABC radio, Gold FM and Sea FM and news director at 4BC in Brisbane.

"Out of my 35 years, I'd say 30 years I've worked the breakfast shift," he said.

"I'm not the first to choose it but it seems like that shift choose me, everywhere ended in breakfast radio."

Life hasn't always been smooth sailing, often Scott would be the voice behind traumatic crashes.

"There are so many horror stories … September 11, I was in the United States and I lost some friends and a colleague in the Twin Towers attack," he said.

"Four years ago the Dreamworld tragedy really affected me. Amazingly the cartoons and The Simpsons get me through the horrors of the news day, my form of escapism is watching The Simpsons."

At 51, Scott is now taking his next step into a new 'under wraps' venture but said he leaves with a heart full of love for his 'family' of management, staff and listener at Radio 97.

Retiring from broadcast after three decades, Tweed's Radio 97 breakfast show announcer Scott Mayman is pictured at the ACRA 2019 Radio Awards.

"The listeners have been the best in my 35 year career," he said.

Retiring from broadcast after three decades, Tweed's Radio 97 breakfast show announcer Scott Mayman is pictured earlier in his career working in radio in New Orleans.

"I want to thank you each and every listener to the Radio 97 Brekky show … for allowing me into their home … and into their car for the drive to work or school … or perhaps other morning events, each weekday morning.

"A former Program Director once told me "it's not just what you do that counts … it's also the people who you meet" - and I've had the honour of meeting so many good people."