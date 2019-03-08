Memories on display aim to spark joy

FASHION REWIND: Narrelle is looking forward to exhibiting her collection of fashion memorabilia

FASHION REWIND: Narrelle is looking forward to exhibiting her collection of fashion memorabilia Trish Bowman

MOTIVATED to do something to help, Yeppoon woman Narelle Windress is opening her beloved collection of vintage fashions and accessories to the public in an exhibition aimed at sparking memories in people living with Dementia and anyone that would enjoy taking a walk down memory lane.

The move to help came after Narelle lost her mother Joy to the debilitating disease.

She approached Dementia Australia who were more than happy to partner up to bring the Capricorn Coast a display that may well spark some joy and beautiful memories that were otherwise lost.

Dementia Australia Community Development Officer Lisa Toner said the exhibition titles 'A Joy to remember' is a unique event aimed at people living in the community with dementia but is also a display that would appeal to the general public.

"We will host a Vintage Fashion Display, the first event of its kind in our region, on March 8-12," Ms Toner said.

"Narelle will use her collection of vintage fashion, fabric and accessories from the 1930's to the 1980's that will help people to reminisce.

"Reminiscence therapy promotes memory and recall by reviewing past events, assisted by memory aids.

"There is evidence these experiences are valuable to people with dementia and can be beneficial in improving behaviour, mood and possibly cognition.

"Stimulation of the different senses such as touch, smell, hearing and sight promotes wellbeing and reduces stress and anxiety in people with dementia."

Narelle said she has seen first hand the benefits of reminiscence therapy and given her collection of vintage fashions that she has been collection for over 25 years, she wanted to share her collection in the hope that it will give people living with dementia a glimpse of their past memories to reconnect with.

"Since we started planning this event we have had the All Classic Motor Club offer to bring some of their veteran and vintage cars to the carpark at the Town Hall to enhance the display," Narelle said.

"We will also have the Yeppoon Choral Society providing entertainment along with singer Narelle Schirmer who will perform some light jazz to add to the ambience on the Friday evening.

"Entry will be a gold coin donation; light refreshments will be available, and any funds raised on the day will be donated to Dementia Australia.

"We also received donations from Dior, LVMH Perfumes and Cosmetics to raffle at the event

Along with 3 x $30 Makeover Vouchers from Malouf Pharmacy and donations from Keppel Bay Sailing Club, De Bortoli Wines and Woolworths."

Ms Windress said the event has been made possible by sponsors Livingstone Shire Council, member for Keppel Brittany Lauga, Rotary Club of Yeppoon and Livelife Pharmacy.