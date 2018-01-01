MEMORY LANE: 12 months since we lost an iconic building

RAGING BLAZE: The Archer Hotel in Rockhampton was destroyed by fire on January 1, 2018.

RAGING BLAZE: The Archer Hotel in Rockhampton was destroyed by fire on January 1, 2018. Brodie-Leigh Stark

IT was once a crowded hotel full of patrons knocking back after-work drinks and now it's a mostly vacant piece of land.

To the naked eye and to any newcomer, it's hard to believe the corner of Port Curtis Road and Jellicoe St at Port Curtis once housed the iconic Archer Hotel.

Archer Hotel Fire: Archer Hotel Fire.

It has been just on 12 months since the historic hotel caught fire overnight, burning the structure to the ground.

The fire broke out around 8.20pm on New Year's Day last year.

Nearby neighbours reported a massive bang as the fire started and the sky lit up with a red glow as the flames took hold.

Crowds flocked throughout the night to watch as the roof collapsed and parts of the structure crumbled while fireys did their best to contain the blaze.

Bits of iron could be seen falling from the second story of what was left.

Rockhampton's Archer Hotel collapses after a fire ripped through the abandoned building. Drew Wickerson

The fire could be seen from as far as Allenstown and it was first thought it was struck by lightning as there was storms that night.

The cause of the fire has never been determined as police deemed the site too dangerous to investigate.

The Archer Hotel is believed to have been built in the 1800s and was made of iron and timber.

Archer Hotel fire: Fire destroys the abandoned Archer Hotel in Port Curtis.

It was formerly known as the Balmoral Hotel.

It closed down in 2011 after the floods.

All that remains of the Archer Hotel after a fire destroyed the two-storey building on New Year's night. Shayla Bulloch

Downstairs was a bar, commercial kitchen and beer garden with the accommodation upstairs.

It survived mostly on Hastings Deering workers, as the worksite was adjacent.

It had its fair share of turmoil, surviving many floods including the 1890 flood when the region was hit with a deluge of 2096mm of rain.

From 1989, the Melit's owned it for 10 years, paying $358,000 for it.

It was then sold in 2004 to The Ferrys, who paid $150,000.

In 2007, it sold again for $510,000 to the current owners who are based in Brisbane.

In June 2017, the site was valued at $30,500.

It has been listed for sale since June 2017 for $150,000 plus GST.

The real estate advertisement says the current owners are looking to focus on other parts of their property investment business.

The land is sized at 3,640 sqm on the one title and has a flat building block with two street frontage.

Thomas Busby and Jeremy Marou visit some childhood landmarks including the Archer Hotel which was across the road from Tom's house as a boy. Contributed

Thomas Busby of Busby Marou grew up in Port Curtis and had previously shared memories in a promotional video of his time at The Archer Hotel.

He relived his younger days living across the road from his dad's favourite pub where he was served his "first beer" as a fresh 18-year-old.

The burnt down building was demolished by Busby Demolition and Asbestos House Removals in November last year, completing the job in early December.,

General manager Adrian Price said the job was mainly a "clean-up" project as most of the site had already been burnt down.

The Archer Hotel is now vacant land after a fire tore through the old timber and iron structure on New Years Day 2017. The site was demolished in November 2018 and it is up for sale for $150,000. Jann Houley

There was also a lot of asbestos from the building which was a concern.

There was some steel poles standing that had to be removed with an excavator.

Now all that remains is the concrete floor and footings, including the slab from the old beer garden.

"Because it's such an old building, no one knows what was underneath," Mr Price said.

With the temporary fencing still, there could still be some more work to do, Mr Price said.

Mr Price recalled memories of cycling from the hotel and going in for a beer or soft drink afterwards at the old "Balmoral".

"It was always a nice pub in there," he said.