Memory of 'mean spirited' funding freeze lingers for council

SPEAKING OUT: Labor's candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson and Shadow Minister For Regional Services, Territories And Local Government Stephen Jones claim Capricornia's local councils are $11 million worse off.

LOCAL councils say they are continuing to count the cost of an austerity measure in Tony Abbott and Joe Hockey's notorious 2014 federal budget.

Financial Assistance Grants are issued to councils to spend according to local priorities and indexed to inflation, however the 2014 budget froze the indexation.

Labor's Shadow Minister For Regional Services, Territories And Local Government Stephen Jones and ALP candidate for Capricornia Russell Robertson estimate that as a result, Rockhampton Regional Council was almost $3 million worse off and Livingstone Shire Council are missing about $1.6 million in federal funds.

Capricornia MP Michelle Landry said she had successfully lobbied to lift the indexation freeze and accused the ALP of a "false feud”.

"Freezing the FAG was an unfortunate but necessary aspect of the belt-tightening we as a nation had to undergo in order to repair a budget left in complete disarray by the Rudd-Gillard-Rudd era,” Ms Landry said.

"The work my colleagues and I did in lobbying to get the indexation freeze removed is one of my proudest achievements.”

But Mr Jones wasn't in the mood for celebrating, claiming that nearly a billion dollars had been cut from local councils.

"Labor's analysis of this freeze showed that around two-thirds, or $680 million, was borne by regional communities who can least afford it,” Mr Jones said.

"The Coalition's Financial Assistance Grants freeze was a shock and a setback to local government, it put a squeeze on the ability of all local councils to provide essential community services and forced cuts to infrastructure and maintenance provision.”

Mr Robertson said the freeze had a devastating impact to Capricornia's local councils forcing them to impose savings, take on debt or ask ratepayers to contribute more.

Rockhampton Region mayor Margaret Strelow said it wasn't clear how much of a toll the grants freeze had taken on the council's coffers but, with the cost of services increasing, she would like to see the indexing backdated.

Livingstone mayor, Bill Ludwig said the freeze was a major blow for regional councils and asked

for a guarantee it wouldn't happen again, or "better still”, pro-rata increases to compensate for the significant funding losses.

"3.4 per cent of the total taxes Australians pay is made up from Council rates while we look after more than 25 percent of the nation's public infrastructure,” Cr Strelow said.

"Because of de-amalgamation during the freeze the exact figures are not clear, but in a time of tight budgets, it was one added pressure we didn't need.”

Cr Ludwig said councils depended on the funding to provide a broad raft of services.

"Effectively when that freeze was put in place, without any warning or real justification, councils were forced to either cut back on services or put rates up to compensate for the lost revenue,” he said.

"It was a mean spirited decision that hurt regional communities in particular and it is something that we hope will never be repeated.”

Ms Landry acknowledged the Financial Assistance Grants as a vital source of revenue for local governments who "do a tremendous job in delivering the services we rely on”.

She accused the Labor Party and it's candidate for Capricornia, Mr Robertson, of clutching at straws.

"This is a party that used to stand for something but unfortunately in this neck of the woods, they haven't got any priorities for the region; no vision to take us forward,” she said.

"I must say though, it is quite concerning that an opposition candidate in one of the country's most marginal electorates thinks a funding freeze that no longer exists is among the most pressing issues for the people of Central Queensland.”

Estimated funding lost due to Financial Assistance Grants indexation freeze in Capricornia:

Isaac Regional Council: $2,147,391

Livingstone Shire Council: $1,600,704

Mackay Regional Council: $2,721,812

Rockhampton Regional Council: $2,944,828

Whitsunday Regional Council: $1,984,059

Estimated total funding lost: $11,3987,84