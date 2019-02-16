Men allegedly assault bystander after crashing stolen car

10AM: POLICE are piecing together what led to a crash in North Rockhampton overnight involving a stolen car and drugs.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said a car which had been travelling at high speed collided with two others on Macartnet St and Yaamba Rd in Kawana about 9.25pm.

Three people travelling in that car removed the number plates and put them in a backpack before trying to flee.

The spokesperson said the men assaulted a bystander who had approached the crash scene to check on those involved.

One person was taken into custody, but has since been released as investigations continue.

Police found a green leafy substance suspected to be marijuana in the car.

The car was also determined to have been stolen from a Park Avenue address.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said four people including a one-year-old child were taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries following the crash.