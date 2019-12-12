Menu
POLICE have taken two men into custody in Phillips St moments after four males were seen leaving a unit with baseball bats.
News

Men armed with baseball bats arrested in ‘Ice Valley’

Meg Bolton
, meg.bolton@capnews.com.au
12th Dec 2019 2:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

2.48pm POLICE have taken two men into custody in Phillips St Berserker moments after four males were seen leaving a unit with baseball bats.

The street has formerly been dubbed “Ice Valley”.

A witness said the four men were walking out of the unit complex looking “angry”.

“I closed my door so they couldn’t hear me,” the witness said.

“The blokes were carrying baseball bats and they were swinging.”

He said the males looked in their late teens and one was built like “a brick toilet house”.

“One bloke is massive wearing a white singlet and black shorts,” he said.

Initial reports indicate another male was dressed in dark clothing.

More to come.

