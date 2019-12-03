Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Men armed with gel blasters spark fear on island

by KEAGAN ELDER
3rd Dec 2019 11:28 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO men armed with toy guns frightened unassuming swimmers on Magnetic Island.

Police are now investigating the incident which occurred at Mandalay Ave on Magnetic Island's Nelly Bay on Saturday.

About 5.45pm police were alerted to two men armed with a rifle and a pistol were in a pool area.

A witness reported one of the men pointed the pistol at a group of people in the pool.

When police arrived they seized two gel blasters and took a man into custody.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Barry Frugeal of Tactical Gel Blasters recently told the Townsville Bulletin using a gel blaster to cause fear in public could result in several years behind bars.

"If you shoot anybody that doesn't want to be shot at or you point it and intimidate with them … you face three to seven years (imprisonment)," Mr Frugeal said.

"If you're carrying an unconcealed gel blaster in public two years (jail)."

Mr Frugeal said people should treat gel blasters like a real firearm, even though they are classified as a toy in Queensland.

More Stories

armed gel blasters guns toy guns

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FORMAL 2019: Yeppoon seniors stun on the red carpet

        premium_icon FORMAL 2019: Yeppoon seniors stun on the red carpet

        News GALLERY: See all the photos from the Yeppoon State High School 2019 formal red carpet.

        • 3rd Dec 2019 11:00 AM
        WATCH: Yeppoon musician up for three Golden Guitars

        premium_icon WATCH: Yeppoon musician up for three Golden Guitars

        Sport ‘It’s nice to be in the running again. It’s voted by your peers and people that...

        SENTENCE: Funeral paid for with mate’s drug money

        premium_icon SENTENCE: Funeral paid for with mate’s drug money

        News Yeppoon drug dealer reveals plan to spend cash to undercover police officer.

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire danger rating downgraded

        ROLLING COVERAGE: Fire danger rating downgraded

        News Firefighters work around the clock to contain multiple blazes in Central...