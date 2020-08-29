Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Two Japanese men have been jailed for six years each for trying to smuggle 2.2kg of methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.
Crime

Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

by Emily Cosenza
29th Aug 2020 8:26 AM

Two Japanese men have been jailed for each attempting to smuggle in 2.2kg of pure methamphetamine through Melbourne Airport in 2018.

After arriving at Melbourne International Airport on a flight from Bangkok, the men were arrested on October 26 when they were chosen for a bag examination.

Australian Border Force officers noticed inconsistencies in their luggage through X-ray images and drilled holes into the suitcases.

Officers found a white substance in the lining and tested it, returning a positive result for methamphetamine.

AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP
AFP charged both men with drug trafficking offences after more than 4kg of meth was found in their luggage. Picture: AFP

 

More than 4kg of the drug was seized, which equates to about 40,000 street deals, according to the Australian Federal Police.

The men, both aged 23, were charged by AFP officers with importing a commercial quantity of a border controlled drug.

They each received a maximum sentence of six years in jail at the Melbourne County Court with a non-parole period of three years.

Originally published as Men caught sneaking meth in suitcases

crime drugs

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Birds of a feather fight cancer together

        Premium Content Birds of a feather fight cancer together

        Community The previous 11 calendars have raised nearly $25,000 for cancer research; here’s where you can buy yours.

        ‘Fast and furious’ attempted armed robbery by juveniles

        Premium Content ‘Fast and furious’ attempted armed robbery by juveniles

        Crime A judge has described footage of a 12-year-old boy and his friend attempting to rob...

        LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: VAD laws should be election issue

        Premium Content LETTERS TO THE EDITOR: VAD laws should be election issue

        Letters to the Editor Harry Bruce’s cartoon of the day and readers have their say on current events.

        Rocky swimmer ‘hungry’ after being denied major meets

        Premium Content Rocky swimmer ‘hungry’ after being denied major meets

        Swimming Taryn Roberts keen to make a splash at Rocky City Winter Short Course meet.