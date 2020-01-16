Menu
Patrick Michael Payne and Thomas Jacob Colin McMillan appeared at Clermont Magistrates Court on January 15.
Men charged after carrying empty kegs to their hotel

Kristen Booth
15th Jan 2020 7:00 PM
TWO young Clermont men have been charged after being found with empty beer kegs that were suspected of being stolen.

The two 21-year-olds, Thomas Jacob Colin McMillan and Patrick Michael Payne, were on a rugby league trip to Longreach on November 3 when the alleged offences occurred.

Clermont Magistrates Court today heard the men were walking to a service station to get snacks about 4.20am after a night out, when police spotted them carrying two beer kegs.

Duty lawyer Carly Guilfoyle said the men found the two empty kegs in a storm water drain and decided to take them back to their hotel to show their friends, although they hadn’t decided what to do with them after that.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Cognet told the court that police seized the kegs, which were suspected of being stolen and have since returned them to the Commercial Hotel.

Ms Guilfoyle said it hadn’t occurred to the pair, who have been friends for about eight years, that the kegs may have been stolen.

The men pleaded guilty to being in possession of items that were suspected of being stolen, however the case has been adjourned until February 4.

