Men charged for stealing clothes from sports store

TWO men who allegedly stole clothing from a sporting goods store at Blackwater have been charged by police.

Police said about noon on September 18, the men entered the shop and stole a quantity of clothing.

As a result, police executed a search warrant at an address in Mangrove Street and recovered the stolen items.

The men, 20 and 29, from Blackwater, were charged with property and drug offences.

They will appear in Blackwater Magistrates Court on October 4.

Meanwhile, the previous day, Blackwater police responded to a call from a licensed premises at Dingo about 4am in relation to a group of youths causing a disturbance.

The youths were earlier seen driving a stolen vehicle which was later recovered at Woorabinda.

Police investigations are continuing.