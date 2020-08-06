Menu
These drums were found last October allegedly dumped in a lagoon north of Yeppoon.
News

Men charged over alleged illegal dumping of drums identified

Darryn Nufer
, Darryn.Nufer@capnews.com.au
6th Aug 2020 5:56 PM
TWO men charged in relation to the alleged illegal dumping of 13 drums at two sites near Yeppoon, today appeared in court for the first time.

Eric Karl Davis and Jason Lee Atkins appeared separately in Yeppoon Magistrates Court - neither were required to enter a plea.

Both men were charged with wilfully causing material environmental harm following a Department of Environment and Science investigation.

In court today, where a lawyer for the Department of Environment and Science appeared via telephone link, Magistrate Philippa Beckinsale said these were “very serious charges”.

The Department charged Davis and Atkins following an investigation into last October’s discovery of nine drums allegedly dumped in a lagoon near Corio Bay Fish Habitat Reserve Road at Farnborough.

In January, four more drums were discovered in bushland near Iwasaki Road at Farnborough.

Davis and Atkins had their matters adjourned to August 20, when they are due to appear again in Yeppoon Magistrates Court.

Both men were granted bail.

