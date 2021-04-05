Menu
Paramedics and police were on scene at Norman Gardens.
Paramedics and police were on scene at Norman Gardens.
Men hospitalised after alleged spear gun assault in Rocky

Timothy Cox
5th Apr 2021 2:45 PM
Update 2:40pm: Two men have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital as a result of the alleged assault.

One in had leg injuries and another facial injuries; both were in a stable condition.

Police remain on the scene.

 

Initial 2:10pm: Paramedics are treating a man in his 50s who was allegedly assaulted with "poles and a spear gun" on Monday afternoon, police confirmed.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Bulman Street in Norman Gardens about 1.45pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the situation was "in hand".

More to come.

