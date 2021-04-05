Men hospitalised after alleged spear gun assault in Rocky

Paramedics and police were on scene at Norman Gardens.

Update 2:40pm: Two men have been taken to Rockhampton Hospital as a result of the alleged assault.

One in had leg injuries and another facial injuries; both were in a stable condition.

Police remain on the scene.

Initial 2:10pm: Paramedics are treating a man in his 50s who was allegedly assaulted with "poles and a spear gun" on Monday afternoon, police confirmed.

Police are investigating the incident, which occurred on Bulman Street in Norman Gardens about 1.45pm.

A Queensland Police Service spokeswoman said the situation was "in hand".

