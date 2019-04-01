Men in balaclavas rob Rockhampton store

ROCKHAMPTON police are investigating the robbery of a licensed premises on Upper Dawson Road business this morning.

Around 2.30am Monday morning two men wearing balaclavas entered the business in possession of a large fast food take away bag.

The men approached a staff member and reportedly made threats to that person and demanded cash.

The men fled on foot with an amount on cash.

No one was injured during the incident, and police are continuing their investigations into the robbery.

Investigators are asking for anyone with any information who were in the store shortly before the incident to contact the police.

If you have any information, contact Policelink on 131 444.