TWO men were taken to Rockhampton Hospital with minor injuries following a single vehicle crash at Ironpot overnight.

The crash, where the car rolled off the road, was reported on Rockhampton Yeppoon Rd at 1.51am.

Two men were assessed by Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics.

One sustained cuts to his arm, while the second had minor grazes.

Both were taken to hospital in a stable condition.