Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Cardboard boxes background.
Cardboard boxes background.
Crime

Men ram-raid computer store for empty boxes

by Simeon Thomas-Wilson
8th Jul 2019 8:17 AM

A ram-raid on a computer shop in Adelaide's inner-south has spectacularly failed after a pair of would-be thieves found that all the boxes on display were empty.

Police are seeking witnesses to the incident on Unley Rd in Unley just before 1am, when the rear of a car was used to smash through the front doors of the computer shop.

Police say the passenger in the vehicle then entered the shop but discovered that all the computer boxes on display were empty.

The vehicle believed to have been used in the incident, a Commodore sedan, was found torched an hour later on Bide St in Royston Park.

Police will check CCTV from the shop and described the two suspects as males wearing hooded tops.

Anyone with information on the break-in or the vehicle is asked to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

ram-raid robbery theft

Top Stories

    Military Police tell residents to 'move on, don't take pics'

    premium_icon Military Police tell residents to 'move on, don't take pics'

    News Sources say the Military Police have told them they have orders from 'high up' to move people on from everywhere but the viewing platforms.

    Zeek still a winner after his Voice exit

    premium_icon Zeek still a winner after his Voice exit

    News Qld singer finishes grand final on a high with Kelly Rowland duet.

    Rockets deliver 'outstanding' come back in triple-header

    premium_icon Rockets deliver 'outstanding' come back in triple-header

    News Robateau and Bruce lead team to success in weekend road trip

    Karate team puts Rocky on the map at 13th World Titles

    premium_icon Karate team puts Rocky on the map at 13th World Titles

    News Rocky group preparing for next weekend's Czech Republic titles