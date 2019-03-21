Men rescued by passing barge after boat capsizes

UPDATE: Mick Vaughan from Keppel Barge spoke about rescuing two men who had to scramble onto rocks after their tinny capsized.

Mr Vaughan said the barge was closer than the Coast Guard by the time they got a mayday call, from the boaties who were stranded at Flat Rock.

He said the local men had superficial wounds, but had been flung from their large tinny after a big swell close to the rocks.

They were reportedly shaken up, but in quite good spirits.

The barge towed the tinny back to Rosslyn Bay Harbour.

EARLIER: TWO men have had a lucky escape after their boat capsized north of Yeppoon.

The men were near Flat Rock, about 30 nautical miles north of Yeppoon when they sent a mayday call as their vessel capsized about 9.50am.

According to Yeppoon Coast Guard commander Jim Warren, the men were able to scramble onto rocks where they waited for help.

Before the Coast Guard could get out there, the Keppel Barge was able to pick the men up and bring them back to Rosslyn Bay.

The Coast Guard met them at the harbour, but Mr Warren said he wasn't sure what happened to their boat or what state it was left in.

Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics were on scene, but both men declined assessment.