Men run from stolen Jeep after dangerous driving in Rocky

1.40pm. POLICE are searching for two people who dumped a suspected stolen Jeep on the CBD riverbank in Rockhampton after it was possibly involved in several traffic offences this morning.

Two men with shirts pulled over their heads were seen fleeing from the Grand Cherokee Jeep after they parked it outside the Pilbeam Theatre about 1pm.

Police were quickly on the scene and began a search of the riverbank area around the bridges.

Earlier there was a report of an attempted police intercept of a suspected stolen in Musgrave Street about 11pm.

There are unconfirmed reports that the stolen vehicle drove at the police vehicle which had engaged lights and sirens.

Car dumped on Victoria Parade

It’s believed police officers were forced to take evasive action to avoid a head-on collision.

The stolen vehicle was last seen in Richardson Road. It’s believed to be the vehicle dumped on Victoria Parade.

The Grand Cherokee was stolen from Mallet Close, Gracemere on Saturday and involved in an evade police in Tucker St, Berserker yesterday.

More to follow.