Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE IMAGE.
FILE IMAGE. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Men taken to hospital after car crashes down embankment

Michelle Gately
by
23rd Nov 2018 8:02 AM

TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after their car crashed down an embankment on the Bruce Hwy overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called a 4.28am to the Bruce Hwy at Bajool.

Two men in their 40s were assessed at the scene and taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

"One of the patients was complaining of wrist and finger pain and another patient had neck pain and was treated for spinal precautions,” a QAS statement said.

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    Gift horse a winner for fledgling trainer

    premium_icon Gift horse a winner for fledgling trainer

    Horses Olivia Raeburn off to a dream start with Tatoi

    • 23rd Nov 2018 8:48 AM
    Mining company commits to 30-day payment terms

    premium_icon Mining company commits to 30-day payment terms

    News 'We found some businesses were waiting too long to receive payment'

    • 23rd Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    Scotty's Fishing Friday: Mud crabs picking up at Port Alma

    Scotty's Fishing Friday: Mud crabs picking up at Port Alma

    Fishing King Salmon are also coming up in numbers from town downstream

    • 23rd Nov 2018 8:00 AM
    CBD cafe owner assaulted by alcoholic serial-attacker

    premium_icon CBD cafe owner assaulted by alcoholic serial-attacker

    Crime His 19-page criminal history echoes this last offending

    Local Partners