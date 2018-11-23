Men taken to hospital after car crashes down embankment

TWO people were taken to Rockhampton Hospital after their car crashed down an embankment on the Bruce Hwy overnight.

Queensland Ambulance Service reported paramedics were called a 4.28am to the Bruce Hwy at Bajool.

Two men in their 40s were assessed at the scene and taken to Rockhampton Hospital in a stable condition.

"One of the patients was complaining of wrist and finger pain and another patient had neck pain and was treated for spinal precautions,” a QAS statement said.