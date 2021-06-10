Menu
News

Meningococcal death in Adelaide

by Angie Raphael
10th Jun 2021 4:41 PM | Updated: 5:11 PM

A 69-year-old man has died in an Adelaide hospital after becoming ill with meningococcal disease.

South Australian Health said the man had been infected with the serotype W strain.

“Multiple people who had close contact with the man have been identified, and one person has been directed to receive clearance antibiotics,” health authorities said in a statement on Thursday.

“Meningococcal health information is being distributed to other contacts.”

It is the fifth case of invasive meningococcal disease in South Australia this year, compared to two cases at the same time last year.

Of the five cases, two were serogroup B and three were serogroup W.

A total of five cases were reported last year.

Originally published as Meningococcal death in Adelaide

